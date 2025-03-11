Jalin Turner made his return to the octagon last weekend after nearly a full year of inactivity, suffering a first-round submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313. Following the bout, the No. 13-ranked lightweight revealed that he will retire from mixed martial arts.

Gilbert Burns recently showed support for 'The Tarantula', who revealed that life has taken a toll on him over the past year. The No. 8-ranked welterweight took to X on Monday, posting:

"Would love to take this moment to send and encourage all the fans and the community to send love and support to #JalinTurner Mental Health is serious! I still think you’re too young to retire but I hope you get the help you need, and comeback stronger!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Jesus is the way!!"

Check out Gilbert Burns' post for Jalin Turner below:

Turner had previously revealed that his UFC on ESPN 52 knockout victory against Bobby Green affected him. Following his UFC 300 TKO loss to Renato Moicano, he noted that the referee's late stoppage in his previous bout led him not to immediately pursue a finish after knocking down his opponent. While he announced that he would retire from the sport, 'The Tarantula' did leave the door open for a potential return.

Jalin Turner reveals his reason for retiring

Jalin Turner shocked fans as he decided to retire from mixed martial arts after losing to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313. He opened up on his decision in a post-fight interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, stating:

"I was already entertaining the thought, retiring after UFC 300. Took a little bit of time off, kept training, just trying to get my mind right, just focus on like my mental health. It’s hard, man, fighting is hard. I’ve been doing it for 12 years, and you’ve either got to be all in or not. And even being in there now, I wasn’t fully all in as I thought I would be."

Check out Jalin Turner's full comments on his decision to retire below:

Turner added that the outcome of his UFC 313 clash was going to determine his decision to retire or continue his career. He noted that he had been battling with the thoughts of retirement for the past 11 months, adding that his kids are getting older, and he does not want to keep taking damage. He revealed that life has taken a toll over that span and that he needs to step away.

