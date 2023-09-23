"Mentally and physically he’s gone" - Sammy-Jo Luxton feels Paddy Pimblett has been given "a dead body to play with" in Tony Ferguson

Sammy-Jo Luxton is one of several crossover stories when it comes to combat sports and OnlyF*ns. However, instead of being someone whose primary focus is on social media and adult entertainment with a side focus on martial arts, Luxton is actually an experienced martial artist, having trained since age 11.

She has countless amateur Muay Thai fights and recently made waves by winning on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing match against Aaron Chalmers back in February. Recently, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her apprehension over watching Tony Ferguson fight. Luxton said:

"It just wasn’t a nice watch for Tony last time, 0-6 and 3 stoppages will do so much damage to confidence. Skill wise Tony is better, but unfortunately I think mentally and physically he’s gone"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

In fact, she compared the bout to Pimblett playing with a dead body.

Expand Tweet

Given the six-fight losing streak that Tony Ferguson is on, it is easy to see where Sammy-Jo Luxton is coming from. The former UFC interim lightweight champion is just shy of tying the promotional record for the worst-ever losing streak, which is seven and held by another legendary lightweight in BJ Penn.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is coming off a controversial win over Jared Gordon. While 'The Baddy' maintains that he won the fight, many in the MMA community disagree with his assessment and have used it to assess Pimblett's potential in the lightweight division, with no one pegging him as a future champion.

Who did Sammy-Jo Luxton beat in the O2 Arena?

On February 25, Sammy-Jo Luxton faced Welsh women's mixed martial artist Hayley Barraclough in the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's fight with Aaron Chalmers. While Barraclough is an MMA fighter, she is predominantly a grappler, and didn't fare well against 'The Ghetto Cinderella'.

Expand Tweet

Luxton, a former Muay Thai kickboxer with a significant amount of amateur experience, dazzled fans in attendance by outworking her foe en route to a unanimous decision that left no doubt as to who was the better boxer.