Merab Dvalishvili hilariously invites Sean O'Malley to "spend more good time in jacuzzi" after UFC 316 clash with sly Umar Nurmagomedov diss

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili recently invited Sean O'Malley to spend time with him in the jacuzzi again. While dissing former rival Umar Nurmagomedov, 'The Machine' was full of jokes at the recent presser for UFC 316, even referencing his link-up with O'Malley at the UFC Performance Institute earlier this year.

Dvalishvili and O'Malley are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in June. Their first fight at UFC 306 witnessed a dominant performance from the Georgian, and 'Suga' is looking to exact his revenge and reclaim the belt this summer.

At a recent press conference, Dvalishvili mocked Nurmagomedov for the infamous hot tub picture. He also stated that he might kiss O'Malley in their second potential jacuzzi meetup. This is a callback to their fight at UFC 306, where the champion kissed his American counterpart on the back as he was in a dominant position. He received a warning from referee Herb Dean for this move.

The Tbilisi native had this to say:

"I have a good time in jacuzzi with Sean O’Malley. Hopefully I'm gonna win again, and we're gonna spend more good time in the jacuzzi. It's gonna be even more sweet. Maybe more kisses. Maybe a little bit slap to the as*. Umar, not welcome in my jacuzzi."

Merab Dvalishvili claims he would fight Diego Lopes if the Brazilian wins the featherweight title at UFC 314

UFC 314 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes this weekend. Volkanovski's most recent fight saw him get knocked out by Ilia Topuria, who vacated his featherweight belt in pursuit of the lightweight gold. 'The Great' will look to return to winning ways against Lopes.

Known to be cordial with the former featherweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili recently weighed in on the UFC 314 headliner. Although the Georgian fighter predicts Volkanovski will become a two-time champion, he seems ready to fight Lopes if the Brazilian wins this Saturday.

At the recent press conference for UFC 316, 'The Machine' said:

"First, I have to win against tough opponent like Sean O'Malley. He will have a different gameplan, I have to win this. I like Diego Lopes too, but I would like to fight him. But, he's fighting Volkanovski. I think, Volkanovski is going to win tomorrow."

