Merab Dvalishvili includes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre among his personal favorite 'Cardio Kings' in UFC history

Merab Dvalishvili is a cardio machine and is widely said to have the best gas tank in UFC history. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'The Machine' was asked to list other fighters he believes have all-time great cardio. Unfortunately, Dvalishvili's list wasn't one built with full objectivity.

First, he named two legendary fighters in Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, both of whom were known for possessing exceptional five-round cardio, especially Nurmagomedov. However, he then named friend and fellow Georgian, Ilia Topuria, who has visibly tired before.

"I mean, 'GSP' is one of my favorite fighters and he has good cardio. Khabib has good cardio, and also Ilia Topuria has good cardio. And yeah, I think Petr Yan also has good cardio."

Trending

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's answer (4:25):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dvalishvili will look to put his legendary gas tank on display come UFC 316, where he puts both his 12-fight win streak and bantamweight title on the line against Sean O'Malley in a rematch. The two men previously clashed at UFC 306, which ended with Dvalishvili dethroning O'Malley as bantamweight king.

Since then, 'The Machine' has successfully defended the belt, handing the then-unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov his first-ever loss at UFC 311. By contrast, O'Malley hasn't fought at all since UFC 306, which led the MMA fandom to push back against their UFC 316 main event.

Nevertheless, the fight takes place next Saturday on June 7, and is a bout that neither Dvalishvili nor O'Malley will be happy to lose, especially the latter, as it will shatter his bantamweight championship aspirations so long as 'The Machine' rules the division.

Merab Dvalishvili recently broke Georges St-Pierre's takedown record

Before UFC 311, the great Georges St-Pierre held the record for the most takedowns scored in UFC history, with the previous number being 90. However, against Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili completed enough takedowns to bring his overall UFC tally up to 92.

Expand Tweet

In doing so, he surpassed 'GSP's' record, solidifying himself as the most relentless pursuer of takedowns the sport has ever seen. Combined with his bottomless gas tank, Dvalishvili is an unstoppable physical force in the cage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.