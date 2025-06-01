Merab Dvalishvili makes next move clear with Cory Sandhagen callout ahead of UFC 316

UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili is set to make his second title defense next week at UFC 316 in a rematch against Sean O'Malley. Ahead of the bout, 'The Machine' has disclosed that he plans to stay active this year and fight two more times.

Ad

After beating 'Suga,' Dvalishvili wants to fight Cory Sandhagen. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"I wanna be busy. Like I said in another interview, I will be happy if I would fight two more times this year. Looks like Cory Sandhagen is ready for me. We never fought each other, he is a great contender… He beat a lot of guys in our division, and I don't mind to take another quick turnaround fight and then fight one more end of this year, either in New York or here in my new home in Las Vegas."

Ad

Trending

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Currently, Sandhagen is ranked No. 4 in the bantamweight division and boasts wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Marlon Vera, and Song Yadong, among others. He previously fought Petr Yan for the interim strap at UFC 267 and lost via unanimous decision.

After the loss, Sandhagen secured a three-fight win streak, but his chances of fighting for the strap were dashed when he lost to Umar Nurmagomedov in 2024. However, most recently, he secured an impressive win over Figueiredo.

Ad

Cory Sandhagen refused to be backup for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley 2

In a recent interview with Din Thomas and Alan Jouban, Cory Sandhagen revealed that he was offered the role of backup fighter for the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 bout. However, he rejected the opportunity as the promotion could not guarantee him a title shot next, which he desired.

Ad

Sandhagen said:

"When I talked to Hunter, they offered it to me and I was like, 'okay, so does that mean that I get the title shot next?' And he was like, 'no, we're still not going to decide on that until after the title fight happens'... He was like, 'but you could be the backup' and I was like the backup ain't that good of a deal unless you get guaranteed a title shot afterwards.''

Ad

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.