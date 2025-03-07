Merab Dvalishvili makes his pick for the best boxer in the UFC, and it's not Alex Pereira or Dustin Poirier

Merab Dvalishvili recently chose his favorite boxer from a list and it was neither Alex Pereira nor Dustin Poirier, who are known for their boxing prowess.

ESPN MMA posted multiple pictures of UFC fighters known for their punching power on their Instagram account. It included leading UFC fighters like Pereira, Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Ilia Topuria.

"These UFC fighters have some of the best hands in the business today."

Dvalishvili reacted to the post in the comments section by posting a GIF of Topuria while choosing his favorite boxer in the UFC from the list. Notably, the duo share a close and cordial relationship in and outside of the fight business.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comment below:

Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma's comments section on Instagram

'El Matador' is armed with a boxing-heavy approach and powerful punching power. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the UFC featherweight title and dispatched Max Holloway at UFC 308 to defend his belt.

When Merab Dvalishvili expressed his feelings on headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley headlined UFC 306 at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada, USA. Dvalishvili came into the fight riding high on a multi-fight win streak to challenge O'Malley for the UFC bantamweight title.

The fight went on for five rounds in which Dvalishvili exhibited his wrestling prowess. He managed to stay out of the scope of O'Malley's devastating right hand and eventually walked away with the title after winning by a unanimous decision.

Sharing his experience of headlining one of the biggest UFC pay-per-view events of 2024 with Daniel Cormier, Dvalishvili said:

"When Dana announced this fight at the Sphere, I'm like 'wow' I was like, 'I wanna fight there' and that's why I was pushing and making all the skits and I knew O'Malley also wanted to fight here and then he was making all this video and then Hunter called me about two months ago and he told me, 'yes Merab you're fighting for the belt just don't do anything stupid, don't pull out of this fight."

He continued:

"I'm like, 'no Hunter I promise I won't.' It was for me that time was wow, I'm excited, I'm actually main event at the Sphere and I was happy but the next day I was just focused for fight."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (12:36):

