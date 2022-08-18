"This is good problem to have" - Merab Dvalishvili weighs in on him potentially having to fight his teammate Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship

Merab Dvalishvili is climbing the UFC bantamweight rankings, where his close friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling, is the champion. Dvalishvili will take on the no.3-ranked Jose Aldo at UFC 278. With a win, 'The Machine' and Sterling could have a tough decision to make.

Sterling has stated he would rather move up a division than face Dvalishvili if Merab earns a title shot. During the UFC 278 media day, 'The Machine' had this to say to ESPN MMA about potentially fighting his friend for the title:

"This is good problem to have. Two good friends, two teammates, two brothers to be on top of the world, and I'm proud of Aljo [Sterling]. I was following him, and I have been training with him. I'm proud of him, and I look up to him... We will see after. I have to win. Aljo has to defend this belt, and let's see how things go after."

Sterling will look to defend the bantamweight title at UFC 280 against T.J. Dillashaw. Even if both fighters win, it doesn't guarantee that Dvalishvili will get the next title shot due to Marlon Vera and Petr Yan/Sean O'Malley being in the mix. With rumors of 'The Funkmaster' potentially retiring after a few more fights, Dvalishvali may never face his friend.

Watch Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 278 media day interview with ESPN MMA below:

Merab Dvalishvili originally thought he didn't have a big enough name to fight Jose Aldo

Fighting a legend like Jose Aldo is a massive moment in anyone's career. Dvalishvili originally thought he didn't have a big enough name to fight the legend. During the same interview, 'The Machine' had this to say about being surprised when the UFC offered him the fight:

"I was thinking I wasn't big enough, but I guess I am big enough."

Dvalishvili has won five straight fights, with his last against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266. 'The Machine' is now ranked no.6 with a chance to crack the top 5, and a case for title-fight, against Aldo. Only time will tell if the Georgian-born fighter can continue to evolve and become a UFC champion.

