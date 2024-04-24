Merab Dvalishvili has a rather hilarious take as Guram Kutateladze poses next to Steven Seagal

Georgian sensation Merab Dvalishvili recently took to social media to react to a picture posted by Guram Kutateladze of himself alongside Steven Seagal.

The bantamweight contender took to the comments section of the post, which Guram Kutateladze posted on Facebook, and wrote (translated from Georgian):

"Who is this man, Guram?"

The interaction has since gained a lot of traction, with many fans and media outlets catching wind of Dvalishvili's hilarious comment. Giorgi Kokiashvili, an MMA reporter, took a screenshot of the interaction and shared it on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Who is this man standing next to Guram Kutateladze?! Asking for a friend, @MerabDvalishvil"

Check out the picture along with Merab Dvalishvili's comment here:

Seagal, who has been spotted alongside numerous fighters, is an incredibly popular figure in the MMA community. Apart from his roles on the big screen and his own background in martial arts, he has also been seen advising and supporting some of the biggest stars in the UFC.

In fact, reigning light heavyweight champion, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, was recently photographed alongside Steven Seagal.

Merab Dvalishvili's MMA record - What does it look like?

Merab Dvalishvili has come into his own in the recent past to become arguably one of the biggest names in the UFC's 135-pound division. He currently holds a professional record of 17-4 and is riding a 10-fight win streak.

Out of those 17 wins, 13 have come via decision, with three knockouts and a submission to boot. From his four losses, three have come via decision. He has only been finished once in his professional career, when Ricky Simon defeated him via technical submission due to a guillotine choke.

In the recent past, he has defeated some of the most elite competitors the bantamweight division has ever seen, including Jose Aldo, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, among others. In doing so, he has established himself as the next in line for a shot at Sean O'Malley's bantamweight strap.