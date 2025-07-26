Merab Dvalishvili recalls being "depressed" while training with "ladies, moms, and kids" during early days of struggle

Merab Dvalishvili shared a story of the challenges he faced during his initial years in the USA, which he now finds amazing in hindsight.

During his recent appearance on the Geeking Out with Matt Serra podcast, Dvalishvili recounted how, after arriving in the United States in the 2000s, a friend invited him to live with him in Long Island. There, a coach had promised to train him in boxing and grappling, along with providing the training partners to prepare Dvalishvili for UFC competition.

"Sounds like a movie: You go to America, and [realize your dreams]."

Upon arriving to Long Island to live with his friend Boris, Dvalishvili began training at the gym. However, he was taken aback by what he found there:

"Boris took us to his boxing gym. But, there are a couple of punching bags, there are no training partners. Training times were 11 am and 6 pm. But, at 11 am no one was training. It was just us. At 6 pm, a bunch of ladies, kids walk in to do cardio training. They think it's boxing but they're just punching bags."

Dvalishvili added:

"I was training with these - not even amateurs. It's just ladies and moms and kids. I was depressed. I couldn't even tell Boris, 'Boris, this is not real training.'"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (5:10):

Despite the unpleasant experience, Dvalishvili continued to train and went on to compete in boxing and kickboxing since the coach was unable to train him in MMA grappling. Eventually, he left the gym and found a new home at the Serra-Longo Fight Team after meeting Ray Longo at Renzo Gracie's gym in Manhattan.

Merab Dvalishvili's feelings after arriving at Ray Longo's gym: "I'm home"

Joining Matt Serra and Ray Longo was a pivotal moment in Merab Dvalishvili's professional MMA career, which allowed him to elevate his skills and ultimately become a UFC champion.

Reflecting on his first visit to Ray Longo's gym, Dvalishvili said during the aforementioned podcast appearance:

"When I first walked into Longo's gym, I saw the cage, I saw a real fighter... I was so happy and I felt like I'm home, finally. Thank god. After a couple of days, he sent me to your gym. He was so positive... And, of course, I knew you... After that, my hope came back, my life got so much better and now, here we are." [15:54]

As of July 2025, Dvalishvili is the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, with many experts ranking him highly among the all-time great bantamweight fighters. He is scheduled to attempt his third title defence against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 on Oct. 4.

