Merab Dvalishvili reportedly set to make commentary debut at UFC Charlotte

The No.1-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is reportedly set to make his debut as a commentator at the upcoming UFC Charlotte event. The fighter will be offering his expert analysis and insights during the event, which will be broadcast on Setanta Sports, a network from Dvalishvili's home nation of Georgia.

For fans of Dvalishvili in his home nation, this news will undoubtedly come as a thrilling development, as they will be able to watch the UFC Charlotte event with the unique perspective and voice of 'The Machine' himself.

With his in-depth knowledge of the sport and experience as a fighter, Dvalishvili is sure to bring a fresh and exciting commentary style to the broadcast, providing fans with a new and engaging way to enjoy the event.

Merab Dvalishvili has been on an impressive win streak, securing nine victories in a row. His most recent victory was a dominant performance against former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

However, Dvalishvili also made headlines for his appearance at UFC 288, where he was present to support his teammate Aljamain Sterling in his title defense against Henry Cejudo. After Sterling's split decision victory over the former two-division champion, a heated exchange ensued between 'Funk Master' and Sean O'Malley, with Dvalishvili making a surprise appearance in the background of the faceoff.

In a bold move, Merab Dvalishvili was seen wearing 'Sugar's' signature red jacket, adding to the already intense posturing and trash talk between the two potential opponents.

Merab Dvalishvili accepts Henry Cejudo's challenge for a potential bout

Merab Dvalishvili is reportedly open to the idea of facing former UFC champion Henry Cejudo for his return to the Octagon. Cejudo recently made a comeback at UFC 288, but his return bid for the title ended in defeat to Dvalishvili's friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling, via split decision after three years away from the sport.

Initially, 'Triple C' seemed content with retiring again, as he expressed his disappointment in failing to win the championship. However, the Olympic gold medalist changed his stance and appeared to set his sights on the rumored August pay-per-view card in Boston for his return. He called out 'The Machine' for a possible matchup.

The Georgian mixed martial artist has publicly accepted Henry Cejudo's fight offer, as he expressed his willingness to compete against the former champion in a highly-anticipated matchup:

"Let’s Go! I will take another of @funkmasterMMA's leftover .. for now!"

