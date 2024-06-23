Merab Dvalishvili tweets four-word "baby mama" retort to Sean O'Malley's virginity question

Merab Dvalishvili and UFC bantamweight king Sean O'Malley recently had a back-and-forth on social media. 'Sugar' tried to troll Dvalishvili by posting a poll on X, asking the public whether or not 'The Machine' was a virgin.

Dvalishvili replied with a four-word response as can be seen below:

"Ask your baby mama."

Dvalishvili and O'Malley are expected to lock horns soon for the bantamweight throne. O'Malley is undefeated in his last seven fights, a run that includes victories over names like Thomas Almeida, Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera.

Dvalishvili, on the other hand, is currently riding a 10-fight win streak and has defeated the likes of Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes.

MMA fans are eager to watch the encounter but no official date for the clash has been announced yet by the UFC. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley shared why it was taking time for the fight to be made official.

'Sugar' spoke about his resistance to fight outside the United States and other factors that were contributing to the bout not becoming a reality:

"I'm trying to get it booked ASAP. The only issue is, some of the next pay-per-views aren't in the country, and I'm not fighting out of the country. They have other people who have other places. But I'm ready to go, I'm f**king wanting to book a fight ASAP... God, I just want to hit Merab with that knee, boom, flatline him."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

O'Malley was last seen in action in March 2024. The 29-year-old locked horns against Marlon Vera for the bantamweight championship at UFC 299. 'Sugar' outclassed his opponent for the majority of the 25-minute fight in a dominant decision victory.