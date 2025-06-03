Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 bout will headline UFC 316 this weekend, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The five-round war is a rematch of the UFC 306 bout that saw 'The Machine' dethrone 'Suga' via unanimous decision.

Since then, O'Malley has been on the sidelines refining his skillset. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight strap earlier this year at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov, winning via unanimous decision.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: UFC record comparison

Merab Dvalishvili made his UFC debut in 2017. Although Dvalishvili lost his first two matches in the promotion, over the years, he has changed the tune. He is now the reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin, who is on a 12-fight win streak. Overall, the Georgian’s UFC record stands at 12 wins and 2 losses.

On the other hand, Sean O'Malley earned a spot on the UFC roster via 'Dana White's Contender Series' in 2017. He has a promotional record of 10 wins and 2 losses, with one contest.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Age comparison

Merab Dvalishvili, born on Jan. 10, 1991, hails from Georgia. He is currently 34 years old. In contrast, Sean O'Malley, born on Oct. 24, 1994, is currently 30 years old.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Height, weight, and reach comparison

Merab Dvalishvili stands at 5 feet 6 inches, whereas Sean O'Malley stands at 5 feet 11 inches. Dvalishvili officially weighed in at 134 pounds for his previous bout. Meanwhile, 'Suga' weighed in at 135 pounds for his last outing in 2024.

'The Machine' possesses a reach of 68 inches (172.72 centimeters), whereas O'Malley edges him out slightly with a 72-inch (182.88 centimeters) reach.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Knockout ratio comparison

Merab Dvalishvili has recorded just one knockout victory across his 14-fight UFC tenure, making his knockout ratio 8.3%. Meanwhile, O'Malley has 6 out of his 10 UFC wins via knockout and a knockout ratio of 60%.

