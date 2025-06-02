Merab Dvalishvili doesn't want to scare Dana White and Co., urges fans not to worry about his social media posts

Merab Dvalishvili will square off against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the fight, Dvalishvili warned fans not to speculate about any injury concerns because of his posts on social media.

'The Machine' tends to post photos of the bruises and injuries before his scheduled bouts. UFC CEO Dana White has always been critical of Dvalishvili for doing this and creating a concern around his fights.

In a recent interview with Shak MMA, the UFC bantamweight champion cautioned fans against worrying or speculating based on his social media activity, saying:

"This is my life, man. I always do this kind of stuff; that's how I get motivated. That's how I get strong... No, I don't like to scare [anybody], and now I think everybody has to realize whatever I post in social media this is nothing scary. I'm not going to post if it's something serious injury or something. But if I don't post, if I don't talk about then, maybe, but if I post something about it, it's nothing serious."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (5:19):

Merab Dvalishvili eyeing potential Cory Sandhagen fight after UFC 316

Since 2021, Merab Dvalishvili has fought once or twice a year in the UFC. However, in 2025, he plans to increase that number to three fights. At UFC 311, he has already fought and defeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Following his upcoming fight against Sean O'Malley, Dvalishvili is now targeting a matchup with Cory Sandhagen.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the UFC bantamweight champion expressed his thoughts, saying

"I wanna be busy, and like I said in the other interview, I will fight two more times this year. So looks like Cory Sandhagen is ready for me. We have never fought against each other, he's great contender who has fought with everybody. He is a good fighter and beat alot of guys in our division. I want to fight another time this year, probably in New York or in my new home, Las Vegas."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

