"Merab has literally NO chill" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili dancing mid-interview after UFC 323 main event announcement

The majority of the MMA fans across the globe loved Merab Dvalishvili's reaction to the announcement of UFC 323's main event.Dvalishvili was recently filming a podcast episode with Ariel Helwani in his studio when the combat sports journalist disclosed that the Georgian fighter will headline UFC 323, according to Dana White's latest Instagram live session. He will defend his bantamweight title for the fourth time against Petr Yan on Dec. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the year's final pay-per-view event. The reigning champion, who was pleased with the news, got up from his seat and began dancing with Helwani.Check out Merab Dvalishvili's reaction below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Merab has literally NO chill''Another stated:''Merab finding out live he's running it back with Yan is pure gold. From 49 takedowns in their first dance to fighting for the strap at UFC 323. Wrestling labs about to be wild''Other fans wrote:''Yan is a dangerous opponent and if hes actually healthy Merab is in for a rough night win or lose. Big balls on Merab for taking this fight. If he wins he's the goat or atleast number 2.''''As much as I not only love Merab, but also for how active he is as a champ. But bro needs to take some time off. I’m afraid that Merab is over working himself. And he just finished a training camp recently. Merab needs to let his body recover.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]This year, Dvalishvili successfully defended his 135-pound belt against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen, whom he defeated earlier this month at UFC 320.As for Yan, he is currently on a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi.Merab Dvalishvili discusses his upcoming matchup at UFC 323Merab Dvalishvili will make his octagon return in a bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 323. In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, he gave his thoughts on the matchup:''It’s gonna be a good fight. He’s a former champion. He has a lot of wins in the UFC. It’s gonna be a fun fight, and I’m taking quick turnaround. It’s good, I’m busy, and I’m willing to fight also in March. February will be in Australia, I don’t think they gonna give me this. In March would be realistically.'' [2:58:09 of the interview]Notably, in their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 221 in 2023, Dvalishvili secured a unanimous decision win over Yan.