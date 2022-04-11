"Message accepted" - Top-ranked UFC featherweights respond after Alexander Volkanovski asks 145-pounders to get their "sh*t together"  

Alexander Volkanovski put the entire featherweight division on notice following his successful title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. 'The Great' put on a clinic to claim a dominant fourth-round TKO win over Jung in the main event and sent a message to the rest of the division immediately after.

During his customary post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Volkanovski said:

"Everyone in my division, I've been saying it for a while now, get your sh*t together, earn that number one spot and you get it [a title shot]. If not, you're going to miss out, it's that simple."

Watch the interview below:

In response to Volkanovski laying down the gauntlet for the entire division, several top-contenders took to social media to let the champ know they're game. The likes of Dan Ige, Giga Chikadze, Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev, and Ilia Topuria let Volkanovski know that his message didn't go unheard.

Check out the responses below:

Bryce Mitchell @ThugnastyMMA All due respect to these warriors but i kno i can put on a better show than that. the fans deserve a tru fite. cmon yall if u want to c the champ n a real fite holler at ME. im the best fite aint a bout a doubt it! All due respect to these warriors but i kno i can put on a better show than that. the fans deserve a tru fite. cmon yall if u want to c the champ n a real fite holler at ME. im the best fite aint a bout a doubt it!

Movsar Evloev @MovsarUFC Korean Zombies head is going to hurt for a while after this one… #UFC273 The goal remains Volk. #Soon Korean Zombies head is going to hurt for a while after this one… #UFC273 The goal remains Volk. #Soon

Alexander Volkanovski weighs-in on potential move to lightweight division

Moving forward, Alexander Volkanovski will be looking to defend the featherweight title against top contenders in the division. However, he also has an eye on the lightweight division. At this stage of his career, the Australian feels that he can move up to test the waters in the 155lbs division and potentially fight for a second title.

Volkanovski made it clear that if the featherweight contenders aren't active and the new top contenders don't emerge quickly, he won't have any qualms about putting the division on hold and moving up. At the post-fight news conference for UFC 273, Volkanovski said:

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f*cking wait for sh*t, then fine I’ll move up and fight lightweight. I’m an easy champ to understand: Take that No. 1 spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up."

Check out the UFC 273 post-fight press conference below:

Edited by John Cunningham