"We didn't block the New York Post story" - Meta defends Mark Zuckerberg after CEO admits to censoring Hunter Biden controversy on Joe Rogan's podcast

Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted to having limited visibility of the Hunter Biden controversy for seven days during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repair shop owner in Wilmington, Delaware, handed over a laptop to the FBI, claiming that it had been dropped off at his shop but was never collected by a person identifying himself as Hunter Biden. The story was published by the New York Post three weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Zuckerberg accepted that Facebook limited the distribution of the story based on a request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential polls in the U.S. The Meta CEO told Joe Rogan:

"What we do is we have, if something is reported to us as potentially misinformation, important misinformation, we also visited third party fact checking programmes because we don't want to be deciding what's true or false... It basically, the ranking in the newsfeed was a little bit less. So fewer people saw it than would've otherwise."

Meta Platforms Inc., previously named Facebook Inc., came to the defense of Zuckerberg as his interview with Rogan began gaining attention online. Tweets from Meta claimed that the matter had already been made public, and Zuckerberg even testified about the same before the Senate.

Meta further noted that Facebook never blocked the New York Post story but only restricted its distribution. A tweet from Meta Newsroom read:

"We took that seriously, and as Mark said when he testified, we didn't block the New York Post story, we temporarily reduced its distribution to give fact-checking partners time to review it."

