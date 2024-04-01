"Mexicans are the modern day slaves" - Ryan Garcia accuses U.S. government of "abuse" on immigrants, raises alarm on missing kids at border

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has taken aim at the government of the United States of America. The 25-year-old particularly accused the U.S. immigration system and government of persecuting Mexican immigrants.

The North American nations of the U.S. and Mexico share a border that's approximately 1,954 miles long. The border areas are susceptible to illegal crossings. Geographically speaking, the terrains in some of these areas are treacherous, which lends another layer of danger to illegal border crossings.

Furthermore, several crime syndicates exert considerable influence in the areas. As suggested by studies highlighted by the Pew Research Center, illegal immigrants are at risk of falling victim to serious crimes such as drug trafficking/human trafficking.

The U.S.-Mexico border areas are patrolled by border security agencies overseen by the American and Mexican governments on their respective sides of the border. However, both the United States and Mexican border patrol agencies have faced a plethora of allegations of authoritarianism and cooperation with criminals.

Ryan Garcia, one of the most popular young combat sports stars today, has now addressed the oppression of immigrants. An American boxer of Mexican descent, 'KingRy' is known to proudly represent his Mexican heritage.

Taking to X, the pugilist has suggested that the U.S. government abuses Mexican and other immigrants. It's believed that 'KingRy' was referring to the illegal immigrants entering the U.S., many of whom work underpaid jobs to survive and provide for their families.

Garcia alluded to the glaring dichotomy between the earnings of an average U.S. citizen and the meager pay that an immigrant receives.

Moreover, 'KingRy' appeared to suggest that the U.S. authorities ought to be held accountable for the missing people, especially the reportedly abducted children, who've been victimized at the United States-Mexico border. One of Ryan Garcia's tweets read as follows:

"Mexicans are the modern day slaves. Government has abused Mexicans and immigrants for years. You can't come in the country, unless you do jobs for less money then everyone else. So many kids missing at the borders then take our children. I'm speaking for my Mexican people. I don't speak Spanish but I speak for the children. I'm sad and hurt and we need change now. So many Mexican children crying for their mom. It's hurts me."

Ryan Garcia emerges as a prominent combat sports voice in the socio-political arena

The act of illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border areas is viewed as an infamously perilous task. Nevertheless, it's been estimated that there are over 3 million illegal entries into the U.S. every year, per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

As seen in the tweet above, be it illegal immigration or other sensitive subjects, Ryan Garcia has lately risen as an advocate against criminal activity and alleged cover-ups.

Garcia is on the cusp of becoming a world champion. 'KingRy' is booked to fight WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney for the title on April 20, 2024.