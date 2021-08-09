Michael Bisping hilariously admits to illegally streaming UFC 265

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping hilariously stated that he illegally streamed the UFC 265 card this past weekend. While appearing on BT Sport's review show for UFC 265, Bisping said he watched the UFC 265 pay-per-view via an illegal stream.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer's revelation comes as a bit of a surprise given the company's recent history with illegal piracy and copyright issues. Whether Bisping did indeed stream the card illegally or not is still unknown because the Englishman could well have been making a joke owing to his sense of humor.

While breaking down the fight between Michael Chiesa and Vincente Luque, 'The Count' stated:

"Listen, I hate to grass myself up but I watched it [UFC 265] on an illegal stream last night.."

The confession evoked a chuckle from co-hosts Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, as Michael Bisping then proceeded to evaluate and analyze the fight between Luque and Chiesa. The welterweight fight saw Luque secure a brilliant submission victory over Michael Chiesa via D'Arce choke.

Michael Bisping is a former UFC middleweight champion whose career has gone down in history as one of the greatest stories in mixed martial arts. The only British fighter to win a UFC title, Bisping retired in 2018 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.

With the release of @Bisping's autobiography, watch The Count's UFC Hall of Fame speech in full on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/nwFFARCSWx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2019

Michael Bisping also works as a commentator for the UFC and analyst for other media channels such as ESPN. 'The Count' has a keen eye for the sport of MMA and is undoubtedly one of the best analysts in the game.

Watch BT Sport's UFC 265 Review Show below:

Michael Bisping's isn't the first UFC fighter to make light of UFC's streaming battle

The UFC and Dana White presented their views on illegal streaming before UFC 257, where Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in their second bout. White was very vocal about dealing with illegal streamers and issued a warning before the event as well.

Dana White targets illegal streaming suspect before UFC 257, working with feds on bust https://t.co/2a0M0AKDAf — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 23, 2021

However, not long ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov left many fans in shock after he live-streamed a fight between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson at the UFC Apex while sitting right next to UFC president Dana White. Though Nurmagomedov was doing an IG Live and wasn't exactly streaming the entire fight, it still goes against the copyrighted guidelines of the UFC.

Throughout the event, though, Nurmagomedov and White were seen in cheerful frames of mind.

Dana White: I'm cracking down on illegal streamers



Khabib flex: Streaming the fight out to everyone back in Russia while sitting next to Dana. pic.twitter.com/1bRZdK80Yx — Laryngitis (@laryn71) March 21, 2021

