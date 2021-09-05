Michael Bisping advises Conor McGregor to take a tune-up fight before facing Dustin Poirier again; names ideal opponent

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor should have a tune-up fight before facing Dustin Poirier for the fourth time.

'The Count' also has the perfect opponent in mind for McGregor's return to the octagon. According to the Englishman, Conor McGregor should settle his rivalry with Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight before taking on 'The Diamond' again.

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping said that McGregor and Poirier are likely to fight for the fourth time. He said the tetralogy will be as big as their two clashes this year. However, 'The Count' advised the Irishman to fight Diaz before stepping inside the octagon with Poirier, who's defeated him twice in 2021.

"Hopefully we see that fight. I'm not sure if he wants to come back, Conor I'm talking about, after what's probably going to be about a year's lay-off and fighting Dustin for the third time. You kind of want to get your whistle wet. Find your mojo, blow off that ring rust... Nate would be the guy. Then, if Conor beats Nate, then he fights Dustin, because, you know, they are going to do a fourth fight. The fourth fight will be absolutely massive, but I think if I was Conor's manager, if I was advising him, I would say 'take a tune-up fight', you know what I mean?" Bisping said.

Catch Bisping's comments on the Believe You Me podcast below:

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been going back-and-forth on Twitter recently. The Irishman even hinted at a potential trilogy showdown in the future.

However, the Stockton native was quick to remind the 'Notorious' megastar about his recent leg-break, saying the Irishman won't be able to fight anytime soon.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

When will Conor McGregor return to action?

McGregor suffered a broken leg at UFC 264 in July. He is currently recovering from the injury and has been handed a medical suspension that will see him sidelined until next year.

Whilst McGregor seems to be healing rather quickly, the injury he suffered was very serious. It will take a long period of recovery for him to be ready to return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor thanks Anderson Silva for his advice on dealing with his broken leg 🙏 https://t.co/WA8qJCef0A — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 2, 2021

When he does return, however, Conor McGregor won't be short of options for an opponent for his next fight.

