“The man is like a modern-day Bruce Lee” - Michael Bisping claims Anderson Silva’s legacy will be on the line in upcoming showdown against “little sh*t of a YouTuber” Jake Paul

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Anderson Silva will be putting his entire MMA legacy on the line when he faces Jake Paul on October 29 later this year.

'The Spider', who is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, has turned to professional boxing since leaving the UFC back in 2020. Although he's 47 now, Silva has looked exceptional in the squared circle. He extended his professional record to 3-1 with stunning victories over ex-UFC fighter Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former WBC middleweight title holder, last year.

For Jake Paul, the fight against Silva is seen as the first real test for the former Disney channel star. Paul may have racked up wins against former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but many fans consider Silva, who has looked incredible in the ring, to be the biggest threat to Paul's undefeated record (5-0) so far.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping, who holds a victory over 'The Spider', wants nothing more than to see the Brazilian's hand raised:

"Anderson Silva will be putting his legacy on the line against that little sh*t of a YouTuber... I just hope and I pray that the legacy of Anderson Silva does not get tarnished by that little sh*t Jake Paul. The reality is that's how it goes in combat sports. He defended the belt in the UFC 12 times... The man is like a modern-day Bruce Lee and I have so much respect for Anderson Silva."

Nate Diaz casts his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

During UFC 279's media day, the Stockton-fighter was asked about his fight breakdown. Diaz himself has been rumored to be a future boxing opponent for 'The Problem Child' for some time.

The 37-year-old stated that he feels Silva is still underappreciated by fans and those within the UFC. Diaz believes that regardless of age, 'The Spider' is more than capable of producing some magic against Jake Paul:

“I see it going in a lot of different ways. I think, they consider him [Silva] the GOAT in the UFC for a long time, you know, and there was no appreciation for that, and I thought that was stupid and I think they would be stupid if they tryna count him out at all in this fight. But I also see that Jake Paul could win or do well too. He [Paul] is young, motivated, strong, inspired to box.”

