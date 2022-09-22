"It's not arrogance, it's confidence" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith break down the mentality of Islam Makhachev going into his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have put forth their respective opinions regarding Islam Makhachev's mentality heading into his fight against Charles Oliveira.

In a video posted to the Michael Bisping Podcast YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Bisping and current UFC light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith lauded the lightweight duo.

The two seemingly agreed that while both Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev possess exceptional grappling skills, Oliveira is the better striker. Leading up to the highly-anticipated UFC 280 fight, Smith insinuated that he doesn't see Makhachev submitting Oliveira. He opined that Makhachev and his longtime teammate, retired MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov, are aware of the same.

'Lionheart' indicated that Makhachev probably won't go all out in an attempt to submit 'do Bronx.' Furthermore, he alluded to what many believe is the ideal path to victory for Makhachev -- maintaining top control over Oliveira and carefully outpointing him without getting into any explosive ground scrambles.

"I think it's going to be grappling-heavy early. But I know that Khabib and Islam are very smart... And I don't think that they're going to spend too much time trying to shove a square peg through a round hole."

Bisping noted that the fight will transpire in Abu Dhabi, where Islam Makhachev boasts a huge fan base. He praised the self-belief that Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, and other Dagestani fighters possess. Implying that confidence would surely help Makhachev against Oliveira, 'The Count' said:

"Listen, Khabib and Islam have that same aure about them, to be fair. They are supremely confident. But it's not arrogance; it's not arrogance, it's confidence because they've put the work in. It's confidence because they know their ability. And it can skim close to that edge of being arrogant because they just truly believe in themselves so much, but it's not. It's supreme confidence."

Watch Smith and Bisping discuss the topic in the video below:

Islam Makhachev sends an eerie warning to Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 280

Wrestling savant Islam Makhachev will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight championship at UFC 280 on October 22. Prior to their all-important 155-pound title showdown, Makhachev recently weighed in on how he sees their fight playing out.

Islam Makhachev has consistently maintained that he plans to dominate the former UFC lightweight champion en route to capturing UFC lightweight gold. Taking to his official Twitter account, the Dagestani fighter recently issued an eerie warning to 'Do Bronx.' Promising to stop Oliveira within three rounds, Makhachev tweeted:

"First round warm up, second round drag him to deep water, third round get business done Inshallah Can’t wait for Oct 22"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far