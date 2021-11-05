Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington's response at the UFC 268 press conference proves that his jaw was indeed broken by Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington's demeanor at the UFC 268 press conference implied that his jaw was really broken by Kamaru Usman, according to Michael Bisping.

Covington has since denied that Usman injured him at UFC 245 even though he was heard telling his cornermen, "I think I broke my jaw." An image of what many believed was Covington's X-ray also made the rounds on social media, but 'Chaos' dismissed it as "photoshopped."

However, Bisping observed that Covington's behavior at the UFC 268 presser indicates that his jaw was really broken. The former UFC middleweight champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel to chime in with his thoughts, saying:

"Colby Covington denies [that his jaw was broken]. He said that he didn't break his face at all. It's quite funny because, at the press conference, someone was saying – one of the journalists or one member of the press – was like if you lose, 'Will you show your X-rays to prove whether or not your face was broken?' I have to say Colby Covington was not very forthcoming on giving an answer on that. So, I think that answers it, doesn't it? His face was broken. Probably shattered his orbital or broke his jaw."

Watch Michael Bisping's take on Colby Covington's behavior:

Covington was asked by a media member if he was willing to publicize his X-rays. In response, Covington became defensive and hurled personal insults instead of answering the question.

Colby Covington denies that his jaw was broken at UFC 245

Colby Covington disputed the legitimacy of the X-ray "evidence" that his jaw was broken. In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto last month, the UFC welterweight title challenger said:

"It was one of the worst photoshops, let me say, in the history of this sport. Someone went and took an image of Google, they put my name on [the X-ray] photo Colby Covington and first off, if you ever read an x-ray film, it’ll never read your name straight across. It’ll look backwards. And they photoshopped the image, and the front tooth had a cap on it, do I have caps on my front teeth? I don’t think so. It was just a bad photoshop. So nothing was broken, the only thing that was broken was (Kamaru Usman's) pride that night."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with ESPN:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Utathya Ghosh