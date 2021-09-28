Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor may be baiting Nate Diaz by comparing him to Nick Diaz

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a post on Twitter where he compared the boxing skills of Nate Diaz to that of his big brother Nick.

"Nate your boxing is pi** compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you."

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping suggested on his Believe You Me podcast that the Irishman was trying to bait Diaz into a third fight by comparing him to his older brother.

"He's p*****g off Nate Diaz big time and what a way to do it as well. By comparing you to your older brother [Nick Diaz]. You know what I mean? Because that's really gonna get under your f*****g skin."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments on the Believe You Me podcast below:

After a layoff of more than six years, Nick Diaz made his return to the octagon and competed in a five-round fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Despite showing elements of his former self, Diaz struggled to keep up with Lawler and that showed in the end result. 'Ruthless' won the contest via TKO in the third-round.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to praise the fighters for their efforts inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are 1-1 in their rivalry

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have fought each other twice and taken home one win each. Their first encounter took place at UFC 196 when Diaz stepped in as a short-notice replacement. The Stockton native shocked the world as he became the first man to defeat 'The Notorious' in the UFC.

The second encounter at UFC 202 was a five-round war that ended with McGregor taking home the win via a majority decision.

