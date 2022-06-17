Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards might "shock the world" despite being 3-1 underdog against Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping recently stated that Leon Edwards might upset the odds and beat Kamaru Usman when the two welterweights face off at UFC 278.

While Edwards is a 3-to-1 underdog heading into his rematch against Usman, 'The Count' believes that every fight is different. He himself was a "5-to-1" underdog against Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title at UFC 199. He earned a first-round knockout finish to pull off a huge upset and become the champion.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping stated that 'Rocky' might do something similar:

"Of course, coming into this one, Leon Edwards is a 3-to-1 underdog. But hey, listen, he might go out there and shock the world like I did. I think I was 5-to-1, I think some places had me at a 10-to-1 underdog. Now listen, nothing is impossible. We're all human beings and every single fight is different."

Leon Edwards is coming off a decision win against Nate Diaz in his last fight. However, he was rocked by Diaz in the final minute of the contest. The Englishman stated that he was bored during the bout, which resulted in him getting hit clean.

Bisping warned Edwards that he can't afford to make the same mistake against Usman, as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can put him to sleep with those kinds of shots.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 will take place in Salt Lake City

The welterweight title fight will go down in the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City.

Chael Sonnen recently pointed out that the venue might favor Usman. Salt Lake City has an elevation of 1,288 meters, which is higher than most other cities in the country.

Usman trains in Colorado, which has a higher elevation than average as well. Sonnen believes training at altitude plays a big part in improving a fighter's cardio. 'The American Gangster' feels that Usman's time in Colorado could give him the edge on August 20:

"If they go apples to apples, it's going to greatly favor Kamaru Usman. Just what he's used to, just what he does every day when he trains in Colorado."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Usman vs. Edwards 2:

Will Edwards do something similar before the fight? He will want to leave no stone unturned in his preparations for an opponent like 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

