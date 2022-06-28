"Going to be calculated, that is what he is" - Michael Bisping breaks down Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier; predicts the fight to go the distance

Michael Bisping recently analyzed the upcoming middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier and predicted the fight will go the distance.

'The Count' spoke on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast on YouTube. He picked Adesanya to come out on top in his next title defense at UFC 276 this Saturday. However, he doesn't see the fight ending in a finish. Bisping believes that both fighters will take a calculated approach like instead of rushing for a finish.

Here's what the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Jared is going to take his time and that's what he did against Anderson [Silva] and he's going to look to counter... Israel, being the champion that he is, he's not going to rush, he's going to take his time, he's going to be calculated, that is what he is. Israel Adesanya is a calculated killer. There's method to everything that he does."

Bisping added:

"I think Adesanya wins the fight. I think when it comes down to it, I think it's probably going to be, 'And Still.'"

Bisping believes the fight will be Cannonier's first and only shot at the title and 'The Killa Gorilla' will bring his A-game against the champion. However, 'The Count' is confident that Cannonier will take some significant blows. He stated that the American is bound to get caught when he takes on a masterful kickboxer in 'The Last Stylebender'.

Watch Michael Bisping break down Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier below:

Israel Adesanya vows to finish Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will make his fifth title defense at UFC 276 and he plans to do so in empathic fashion. Many, like Bisping, believe that the fight may go the distance. However, the UFC middleweight champion is confident in finishing his next opponent this Saturday.

Speaking on the UFC 276 Countdown episode, 'The Last Stylender' asserted that he will stop 'The Killa Gorilla' via submission or knockout. Here's what Adesanya said:

"He [Cannonier] came down from heavyweight, to light heavyweight, and now to middleweight - so he has a lot of power in his hands. He's taken out a lot of people with it, but a lot of people ain't me. Styles make fights and I'm 'The Last Stylebender' so when I fight him, it's not going to go to the distance. He's going to get choked out, or knocked out."

Watch the full UFC 276 countdown episode below:

Israel Adesanya will look to pick up his first stoppage win since dispatching Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September 2020. After his fight with the Brazilian, 'The Last Stylebender' lost to Jan Blachowicz in his bid to capture the light heavyweight title in March 2021.

Following the loss, the 32-year-old went on to beat Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision.

