"I don't think it is as technical as McGregor's. It certainly isn't as explosive" - Michael Bisping breaks down Nate Diaz as an opponent for Jake Paul

MMA legend Michael Bisping has given his take regarding Jake Paul’s potential fights against Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. The consensus is that Paul is unlikely to fight either of the UFC megastars in the sport of MMA. Nevertheless, the YouTube megastar-turned-boxer has long been lobbying to face Diaz and McGregor in boxing bouts.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down Diaz and McGregor as possible opponents for Paul in the boxing realm. Bisping lauded Diaz and McGregor for being great strikers, whilst also analyzing the stylistic threats they pose to anyone in MMA or even a street fight scenario.

‘The Count’ feels that Conor McGregor is a more technical striker than Nate Diaz, while the latter possesses superior grappling and cardio. Furthermore, he noted that Paul recently claimed 'The Notorious' would be a tougher opponent than Diaz, as the Stockton-product gets hit too much and is relatively less powerful. Bisping stated:

“When it comes to power, precision, and actual technique of the shots, I give McGregor the advantage. Yes, Diaz can bang. Yes, Diaz wobbled McGregor in that first fight. That’s how he was able to finish him with the rear-naked choke. And he’s always got great boxing with a high output. But I don’t think, No.1, it’s as technical as McGregor’s, and it certainly isn't as explosive. So, I give the striking advantage to Conor McGregor.”

Ariel Helwani reveals possible end date of Nate Diaz’s UFC contract

As reported by ESPN MMA, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev have verbally agreed to a fight at UFC 279 on September 10th. Meanwhile, McGregor will reportedly return from his injury hiatus in February/March 2023.

Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in a cruiserweight boxing bout on August 6th.

Diaz’s last UFC bout transpired in June 2021—he has one fight left on his UFC contract. Over the past several months, he's accused the UFC of intentionally refraining from booking his final fight. Furthermore, Diaz recently suggested that he’d like to leave the UFC and box Jake Paul.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani voiced his support for Nate Diaz and criticized the UFC. Helwani also revealed the purported date when Diaz’s UFC contract’s duration will come to an end. Helwani said:

“By the way, they have until October 19 for him to fight ... There's a term on every contract. If I signed with UFC today, the contract states I'm signing for eight fights or four years, and there's an end to that contract. Every contract has an end date.”

