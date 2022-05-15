Michael Bisping calls Will Smith "sensitive little prick," answers what he would've done in Chris Rock's place

Michael Bisping recently reflected on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and how he would have handled the situation.

'The Count' disapproved of Will Smith's actions and called him sensitive for his behavior. He further stated that Chris Rock handled the situation gracefully as the host went on with the show. While speaking on his channel, here's what Bisping said about the incident:

"Well, first of all, I would have told him to stop being such a sensitive little prick. This is the thing, Chris rock actually handled that so gracefully, didn't he? He handled it with a ton of grace. he kept the show rolling. Because, you know, he's hosting The Oscars."

Watch the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars below:

Bisping further stated that he doesn't promote violence, but he would have met Will Smith backstage after the incident if the actor had done the same to him. According to the former UFC middleweight champion, it's hard to accept getting slapped in front of family and friends and on a global stage like the Oscars:

"But I would have gone and seen Will Smith backstage and I would have smashed his head in. I'm not calling for violence. But, if you walk on a stage and slap me like that... This is Will Smith, on stage in the Oscars, in front of my family, in front of my wife, we'd be tied. There would be hell to pay."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about the incident below:

Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor can beat Charles Oliveira

Bisping recently shared his take on how a potential fight between McGregor and Oliveira would go. The Englishman stated that McGregor doesn't deserve a title shot based on his current form.

However, the Irishman is the biggest star in the sport, and it won't be surprising to see him fight for the belt upon his return to the octagon.

Bisping added that however crazy it might sound, McGregor has a good chance of beating 'do Bronx'. The Brazilian tends to get hit in his fights which might prove to be a recipe for disaster against a knockout artist like McGregor.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about McGregor vs. Oliveira below:

