"Really tough fight for both guys" - Michael Bisping certain Tom Aspinall earns title shot if he beats Curtis Blaydes at UFC London

Michael Bisping recently shared his take on the upcoming heavyweight fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes at UFC London.

Aspinall and Blaydes are expected to clash in the main event of the UFC London card in July. However, the fight is yet to be officially announced by the promotion.

'The Count' believes it's a tough matchup for both fighters and that with a win, the Manchester native should fight for the title. However, he further stated that 'Razor' could steal all the hype around Aspinall with a win in the UK.

Here's what the former UFC middleweight kingpin stated while talking on the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast:

"Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes. That's a really tough fight, for both guys... If Tom wins that he has to fight for the belt next. I don't care what anyone else says. That'll be six in a row, if he gets another impressive stoppage. Curtis Blaydes, big guy, hits hard, boxing improving all the time. Best wrestler by far that Tom has fought. Yeah, he would be playing a big spoiler, if he was to defeat Tom in London... Tom has a lot of hype around him right now. And I'm not surprised. Even after he won his last fight, a couple of days, boom. Straight back in the gym. Strength and conditioning.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes:

The next UFC London fight card is set to take place on July 23. Aspinall also headlined the last UK event at The O2 and earned a first-round submission win against perennial heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov.

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes by the numbers

Aspinall is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak, with five of those wins coming in the UFC. The 29-year-old has finished all the opponents he has faced inside the octagon so far. The Manchester native currently has a professional record of 12-2.

Blaydes, on the other hand, currently has a professional record of 16-3. The 31-year-old will enter the contest off the back of a two-fight winning streak. He is coming off a main event TKO victory over Chris Daukaus last time out.

Aspinall is ranked No.6 in the UFC's heavyweight division, while Blaydes sits at the No.4 spot. Either fighter could potentially secure a title shot with a win this summer.

