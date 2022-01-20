Michael Bisping on Ciryl Gane saying Francis Ngannou 'doesn't have friends' - "Epic s**t talk"

Michael Bisping has reacted to Ciryl Gane's comments about Francis Ngannou not having any friends. Bisping stated that Gane's comments were a backhanded insult to 'The Predator'. Reacting to Gane's views on Ngannou, 'The Count' said:

"Ciryl Gane isn't talking trash, he's not talking s**t but he is saying some things that if I was Francis Ngannou, I'd have an issue with. He is out there saying, let me get this right, he's saying that basically Francis does not have any friends which is a really like backhanded insult, do you know what I mean? It's like, he's saying that he's not popular you know... It is interesting. So he's saying he's got no friends and stuff. That's kind of you know, that's a bit of epic s***t talk if you've ever saw that because he's insulting him without coming out and insulting him."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the feud between 'The Predator' and Ciryl Gane below:

Ngannou and Gane used to train in the same gym before 'The Predator' decided to part ways. 'The Predator' went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion while Gane has grown in stature in the UFC.

Gane is now set to square off against Ngannou in a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270. The bout is scheduled for January 22 in Anaheim, California.

Francis Ngannou terms Ciryl Gane as 'best kickboxer' in MMA

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou stated that 'Bon Gamin' has the finest kickboxing in MMA. 'The Predator' also claimed that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has the best striking in the sport.

Speaking about his thoughts on the best striker in MMA, Francis Ngannou said:

"If I'm about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones. But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does... The oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking."

Watch 'The Predator' give his thoughts on Ciryl Gane below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim