Michael Bisping claims Jake Paul made him an offer to fight and then disappeared

Michael Bisping claims he was offered a fight against Jake Paul, however, 'The Problem Child' allegedly 'disappeared' soon after.

In a live Q&A session on his official YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"I can beat Jake Paul, I know for a fact. Without a shadow of a doubt, that is a fact. Jake Paul made me an offer, I said I'll fight him. I said, 'I'll fight you', I'm down for it. He disappeared, didn't expect me to say that, did he?"

Earlier in an appearance on the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Michael Bisping stated he was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul before 'The Problem Child' fought Tyron Woodley the first time around.

He said:

"I’m happy for him. I don’t know what he’s gonna get paid, but I’ll tell you right now, I was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul. So I would assume it’s probably more, because if the fight’s happening… So good for him. He might go out there and he might be getting $1 million. And I couldn’t be happier for Tyron, because he really deserves it."

Things turned out well in favor of Jake Paul after all. The YouTuber turned boxer continued his winning streak by fighting Tyron Woodley twice, defeating 'The Chosen One' both times.

In their recently concluded rematch, the 24-year-old viciously knocked out Woodley in the sixth round. The finish unquestionably shocked the combat sports world as Paul improved his professional boxing record to 5-0.

Francis Ngannou commends Jake Paul for his perseverance in boxing

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou spoke about Jake Paul in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Ngannou, who holds the title of the heaviest puncher, not only in the UFC but combat sports history, commended Paul for his recent knockout of Tyron Woodley.

'The Predator' said:

“Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul. I didn’t see that coming, you know. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was gonna to win this fight, you know? But you’ve got to give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement, a huge statement and he proved that his money is where his mouth is...He’s taking himself very seriously...You better take him seriously because he proved it.”

Francis Ngannou will defend his heavyweight title for the very first time in 2022, when he faces the interim heavyweight title holder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The Frenchman, Gane, is widely seen as a fighter who possesses the necessary skillset to neutralize Ngannou's power in the octagon, making the fight an extremely intriguing matchup for the fans.

