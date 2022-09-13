"The man was an interim champion for f**k's sake" - Michael Bisping claims "ship has sailed" on Tony Ferguson's best days as a UFC fighter

Tony Ferguson at one point was one of the finest fighters the octagon had seen. However, due to a major dip in form, Ferguson has been on the losing end in his recent fights. While many hope 'El Cucuy' returns to form, Michael Bisping believes Ferguson's best days are now behind him.

At UFC 279, Tony Ferguson made his move to welterweight after a disappointing run of form at 155lbs. The Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner faced Nate Diaz in a bout which saw Ferguson get outclassed. 'El Cucuy' lost the fight via submission in round four.

The loss against Nate Diaz was the fifth consecutive loss for the former interim lightweight champion. Previously, Ferguson faced defeats against notable names such as Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

While many still hope Ferguson retains his form, former 185-pounds UFC champion Michael Bisping believes the ship for the same has now sailed. During an episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast, Bisping said:

"Props to Tony. Losing four in a row, he's under a lot of pressure. The man was an interim champion for f**k's sake. He's loved by everyone. He's a fan favorite. Always had exciting fights. But it looks like the ship has sailed on his best days and I say that with respect."

Five difficult losses are indeed difficult to recover form. Ferguson will have to pull off something special if he is to return to the form that once made him one of the most feared fighters at 155.

Nate Diaz paid respect to Tony Ferguson after their fight at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson's loss at UFC 279 has given further leverage to his critics. While many believe 'El Cucuy' may be done with his fighting career, his opponent Nate Diaz paid him respect.

Diaz, who fought the last bout on his UFC contract, held Tony Ferguson in high regard. During the post-fight press conference, the Stockton native said:

"He put on enough wars to do whatever the f**k he wants. It's respect. And I like anybody could have a career that long. Especially in the UFC with the toughest fighters in the world. That's the hardest job in the world. That guy should be a 100 millionaire."

It was good to see Diaz holding Tony Ferguson in high regard. While fans can expect to see Ferguson in the UFC once again, the same can't be said for Diaz. The former The Ultimate Fighter season five winner, who is now out of contract with the UFC, is set to turn promoter with his new venture called Real Fight Inc.

