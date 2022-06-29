"So much charisma" - Michael Bisping draws parallels between Israel Adesanya and Sean O'Malley

Michael Bisping was recently all praise for UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley.

In a recent preview of UFC 276 on BT Sport, 'The Count' opined that Sean O'Malley's star power was comparable to that of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Bisping commended O'Malley's charismatic presence outside the octagon as well as his fighting prowess inside the cage.

Sharing his thoughts on the bantamweight, 'the Count' said:

"Love everything about Sean O'Malley. Everything I said about Adesanya applies to Malley. So much charisma, it's ridiculous. He's very original. Inside the octagon, he delivers as well. He's not just good on the microphone. He doesn't just have fancy hair and a pink Lamborghini. You know, the man is a star but he backs it up inside the octagon."

Appreciating how the 27-year-old rose through the ranks of the division and established his star power, Bisping further added:

"I feel, I think he's navigated the waters perfectly to be honest. He's been with the UFC for a few years now, racked up a lot of experience, chipped away at some lower-level fighters, found his groove, got comfortable with the environment, built his star and now it's time to cash in."

You can check out the full preview of UFC 276 on BT Sport below:

O'Malley currently holds an impressive pro record of fifteen wins and one loss. 'Sugar' last fought against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 and secured a stunning win via a first-round TKO.

The 27-year-old fighter is next scheduled to take on Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight matchup at UFC 276 scheduled for July 2, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sean O'Malley opens up on next opponent after his upcoming fight against Pedro Munhoz

While appearing on a recent episode of his BroMalley podcast, Sean O'Malley discussed who he would fight if he managed to defeat Pedro Munhoz in their upcoming bout at UFC 276.

Revealing the names of potential prospects he would like to fight against, 'Sugar' said:

"I know Adrian Yanez just got moved to 15, [he] called me out, that's a potential fight in the future... [Petr Yan in the fall after Pedro Munhoz?] You never know, that would be ideal, that would be ideal... Yeah, that sounded cool [to fight Petr Yan in Russia when he was bantamweight champion], but, you know, he's not the champ now... I think that'll still be a mega-fight someday."

You can check out what O'Malley had to say about the potential clash and more in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far