Michael Bisping explains why Jon Jones should fight Francis Ngannou first and not Stipe Miocic

Michael Bisping is of the view that Jon Jones should take on Francis Ngannou instead of Stipe Miocic for his comeback fight.

Jones reigned in the light-heavyweight division for almost a decade. Post that, he announced his move to the heavyweight division of the UFC back in August 2020. However, his debut in the 265-lbs division has stalled due to disputes with the promotion over his remuneration. There has been much speculation about Jones' next opponent from Francis Ngannou to Stipe Miocic.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping advised 'Bones' to make his comeback against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Count' termed Miocic as "the greatest heavyweight of all time." He opined that Miocic possesses a superior skill set and fighting style which 'Bones' might not be able to handle for his debut fight in the division. Bisping then said that he should take on 'The Predator'.

"If he fights Stipe Miocic, there's a reality that Stipe Miocic beats him. Let's be honest. Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time. The most successful defenses, the most knockouts, knocked out Fabrício Werdum... stopped D.C with body shots... and he beat Francis Ngannou as well."

He added:

"Some of the performances have been incredible. The man is a legend in his arm right. So I think in a weird way, in terms of skill set and stylistically, Stipe Miocic could possibly be harder fight than Francis Ngannou."

Bisping acknowledged Ngannou's "freakish power" as a threat to the former light heavyweight champion. However, he seemed confident that Jones' wrestling prowess would be a decisive factor against the Cameroonian fighter.

"Francis Ngannou, we know what he brings to the table. It's that freakish power. That power that just...if he connects with people, he puts you to sleep and he doesn't even need to be a flush shot. Unbloodybelievable! So that's what Jones would have to avoid in that fight."

You can check out Michael Bisping's opinion on Jon Jones' comeback below:

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones will try to surpass Daniel Cormier's success in the heavyweight division

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the most brutal rivalries in the history of the UFC.

Cormier was the former light heavyweight champion who rose to become the heavyweight champion after defeating Stipe Miocic in 2018.

In the same video, Michael Bisping addressed the Jones vs. Cormier rivalry. He suggested that Jones will try to emulate 'DC's success in the heavyweight division. 'The Count' opined that 'Bones' will look to match what 'DC' accomplished in order to establish his legacy inside the octagon.

"[Daniel Cormier] went up to heavyweight, knocked out Stipe Miocic, became the champ. Defended against Derrick Lewis and then had two more fights against Stipe which didn't go his way... So, Jones wants to go up and he wants to, even though he won't admit it, the rivalry with Daniel Cormier is still there."

He added:

"His greatest rival went up and became the champion at heavyweight. Don't tell me that Jon Jones doesn't want to do that and don't tell me Jon Jones doesn't care about his legacy or the fact that people think he is the greatest of all time," Bisping said.

'Bones' and Cormier have fought twice in the octagon. In their first fight back at UFC 182, Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision. Even though 'Bones' knocked out 'DC' in their second outing at UFC 214, the result was overturned as Jones tested for banned substances.

