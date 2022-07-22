"It's got to go to the ground" - Michael Bisping identifies Jordan Leavitt's path to victory against Paddy Pimblett

In a recent interview centered around the upcoming UFC London, Michael Bisping named the one thing Paddy Pimblett has to be wary of in Jordan Leavitt's tricky arsenal.

'The Monkey King' is on a two-fight run heading into arguably his toughest test to date, but he remains confident in his ability to overcome the threat and get his hand raised in hostile territory.

While discussing the intriguing clash, UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping shared his honest opinion on the upcoming fight, insisting Jordan Leavitt will be a difficult outing for Pimblett, despite the Englishman's confidence.

"I think the smart thinking is that, for Jordan to have an opportunity to win this fight, it's got to go to the ground. Paddy's been very open to that. He said, 'I'm going to come forward. I'm going to punch a hole in his head. I'm going to take him out there in two minutes time...' He had me convinced, because Paddy, you know, that's what he's doing — he's convincing everyone. He's selling himself. [But] after speaking to Jordan, I think he's going to be a little tougher than what he expects."

Leavitt is known for his grappling ability and will be looking to add a seventh submission win to his impressive 10-1 record. Although he has just one sub victory in his UFC career, his unorthodox technique seems to be a handful for most of the opponents he's faced.

'The Baddy' expects to steamroll his opponent and believes he will get him out of there within a couple of minutes. With six knockouts and eight submissions to his name, the fan-favorite has proven he can end this fight wherever it takes place.

Paddy Pimblett's career inside the octagon

Since making the move from UK-based promotion Cage Warriors to the UFC last year, Paddy Pimblett looks set to become one of the company's biggest stars.

'The Baddy' will be hoping to extend his perfect octagon record to 3-0 when he fights on home soil; however, he'll first have to defeat a challenging grappler in Jordan Leavitt.

Despite facing adversity throughout his time in the UFC, Pimblett has managed to overcome both Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas in the first round. He'll be planning to add a third first-round finish to his record this Saturday.

