Conor McGregor 'shocked the world' with legendary career trajectory, admits Michael Bisping - "Nobody does it like 'The Notorious'"

Michael Bisping was recently all praise for former two-division champion Conor McGregor and his incredible career in the sport.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former middleweight champ was seen dissecting the Irishman's career in the promotion.

'The Notorious' has had a fantastic fight record of 22 wins and out of those 19 were knockout wins. The fighter has so far been defeated only six times so far in his career.

When it comes to PPV buys, the UFC poster boy is also known to be the most electrifying contender. The Brit praised the UFC superstar's ability to generate the most revenue in the promotion, agreeing that no one can bring in as much revenue as the 33-year-old:

"Nobody does it like Conor McGregor. As he said, when you fight him it's a 'red panty night. And that is an absolute fact. Because when you look at these numbers it's kind of staggering. In just nine UFC pay-per-view bouts, he has sold thirty million four hundred and forty-two thousand buys. And of course five million three hundred and seven thousand buys against that fight with Floyd Mayweather. So, you put that all together, that's just under 19 million pay-per-view buys. Which is quite something... It's incredible! It is."

You can check out Michael Bisping discuss about Conor McGregor in the video below:

Michael Bisping believes Charles Oliveira to be the most 'winnable fight' for Conor McGregor upon return

In another recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping claimed 'The Notorious' would definitely have an upper hand over Charles Oliveira if they fought for the vacant lightweight title in a potential matchup. That is, whenever Conor McGregor happens to return from his injury period,

Explaining why the Irishman would have a good chance of defeating the No. 1 contender in the division, 'The Count' had this to say:

"He's [Conor McGregor] the biggest star in the sport and out of all the top contenders [Charles Oliveira] could possibly be the most winnable fight for Conor, and that would make him the lightweight champion of the world."

"'You're out of your mind, Bisping. What are you saying?' I understand why you would think that but look at it: Charles has been dropped in every one of those three fights that he had. Against Dustin Poirier, he was dropped. Against Justin Gaethje, he was dropped a couple of times, okay? Michael Chandler, when [Charles] won the belt, he was dropped and almost finished in the first round."

Speaking further on why Charles Oliveira is a perfect match for McGregor, he added:

"That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

You can check out Michael Bisping talk about potential prospects for the vacant lightweight title in the video below:

