Michael Bisping discusses how Taila Santos made Valentina Shevchenko "look human"

Michael Bisping recently offered his take on Valentina Shevchenko's seventh title defense in her UFC 275 fight against Taila Santos. He argued that Santos demolished the aura of invincibility that surrounded Shevchenko until recently.

Shevchenko and Santos featured in a strawweight bout in the co-main event at UFC 275. The action unfolded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Although Shevchenko managed to eke out a decision win after five rounds, the court of public opinion adjudged Santos as the victor, with many going as far as to claim that Santos was robbed of the win.

While discussing this firecracker of a fight in a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping asserted that Santos managed to make Shevchenko look human at 125 lbs, a weight class that has long been dominated by her.

He admitted that Shevchenko had been bested by Amanda Nunes on two occasions at bantamweight, recalling her fateful losses at UFC 196 and UFC 215 by way of unanimous and split decision, respectively.

"We saw [Shevchenko] look human. Now, of course, as we know, Amanda Nunes has beaten Valentina Shevchenko on two occasions, okay? But tonight she almost lost at 125 lbs [against Taila Santos]... Shevchenko has almost become her own crypt tonight, because she just dismantles everybody with ease, okay? But not tonight. Tonight, she had to fight through real adversity."

Check out Michael Bisping's take on the recently concluded UFC 275 below:

Valentina Shevchenko offers fans some insight into her pre-fight walkout

In a recent post on social media, Valentina Shevchenko allowed fans to take a sneak peek into what went down backstage moments before the sound of the first bell. She posted footage of herself walking out to the octagon to offer fans the opportunity to experience the thrill of the moment for themselves.

Commemorating her triumph against Taila Santos, marking the seventh consecutive defense of her UFC strawweight title, 'Bullet' asserted that her journey as the champion was far from over. She vowed to defend her title consistently. In the caption of a recent post on Instagram, she wrote:

"Tense of the walk out. Few minutes before the fight. Concentration, Dedication and Determination. Singapore you was amazing! Thank you for your love. 7 consecutive UFC title defense. We go for more."

With the victory against Santos, Shevchenko bolstered her overall MMA record to 23-3. The win marked her ninth consecutive victory in the UFC, with her last loss coming way back in September 2017 in a fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 215.

