Michael Bisping explains why Henry Cejudo will have a "f**king tough time" fighting Max Holloway or Alexander Volkanovski

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes Henry Cejudo would face difficulty in a potential fight with Max Holloway or featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo recently said that there were a lot of exciting fights waiting for him in the UFC. This included matchups with fighters like Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, Hollway and Volkanovski

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that he'd be interested in seeing all those matchups. However, does not believe that 'The Messenger' would emerge victorious in every one of them.

"Holloway, [Aljamain], T.J., Volkanovski, I'll be honest, I'd like to see all of them. I don't think he'd do too well in all of them, you know. And again, I'm not being mean to Cejudo, he's a 125er that moved up to [135]. [145] and [155], it's a little bit much. There's a reason he fought at 125... you can't just keep putting weight on... Can you imagine against Max Holloway, how long the frame is of Max Holloway compared to a Cejudo? And the speed and the striking? I mean, you never know. I'm not saying he couldn't do it but [he's gonna have a] f*****g tough time."

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on a potential fight with Max Holloway

Henry Cejudo believes he would get the better of former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a potential superfight.

During his appearance on the DC & RC show, 'Triple C' said that he was not intimated by Holloway's size. Cejudo believes a fight with 'Blessed' would be easier for him than a matchup with champion Volkanovski.

"Max Holloway, that size, I'm not afraid of that dude. At the beginning I never really called out Holloway just for the simple fact of because of his length. But as I started studying the sport and really took my time, I said, 'Hey, I think that would be ...' you know they'd both be tough fights, but I could see myself having a better probability with Holloway. Just because of the stats, man. And that's all I gotta say. Just because of the length. Sometimes when you have so much body, there's so much opportunity too."

Catch Henry Cejudo's appearance on DC & RC below:

During his time in the UFC, Cejudo competed as a flyweight and bantamweight and won titles in both those divisions. 'The Messenger' has not fought in nearly two years but is eager to come back.

To prove that he is serious about returning, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool. It remains to be seen who 'Triple C' will get matched-up against in his comeback fight.

