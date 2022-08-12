"It makes you clamp up" - Michael Bisping explains how Kamaru Usman was able to land brutal KO punch on Jorge Masvidal in their rematch

Michael Bisping recently explained what caused Jorge Masvidal to get caught with a huge right hand from Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261. Usman earned a stunning knockout finish against 'Gamebred' at UFC 261, cementing himself as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC in the process.

Bisping stated that it was Usman's wrestling threat that caused Masvidal to be cautious, as the BMF champion was always expecting a takedown. That left Usman with openings to capitalize on. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' did exactly that, landing a huge right hand and retaining his title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"When you fight somebody that is a very dominant wrestler — when they're just trying to clinch, trying to take you down — it makes you clamp up. I talk about this a lot when I am commentating. You do. Because you're standing there, you're waiting. If I throw a right hand, they're gonna shoot underneath, they are gonna grab a leg, they're gonna clinch. So, they're waiting for you to shoot."

Bisping added that due to the stress of Usman's wrestling, Masvidal waited too long and didn't anticipate the knockout punch coming. Here's what the former middleweight champion added while explaining the finishing sequence of the fight:

"So, I think Masvidal was kind of waiting a little bit. But it doesn't matter. Because it was one huge thunderous right hand that Kamaru threw [and] connected on the jaw of Masvidal. We've seen that picture. He was asleep straight away."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2:

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?

Kamaru Usman is set to return later this month as he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The pay-per-view is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This will be a rematch between the duo after they previously fought in 2015, during which 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed a decision win. Both fighters have been undefeated in their respective UFC careers since.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has been out of action since his UFC 272 loss against Colby Covington. Gilbert Burns has been calling out 'Gamebred' for a while now, but 'Gamebred' has yet to affirmatively respond.

Masvidal has also been going back-and-forth with Conor McGregor for a while. Hence, what's next for him remains to be seen.

