"Failure to prepare is a preparation to fail" - Michael Bisping explains why Khamzat Chimaev must "take the blame" for missing weight at UFC 279 despite doctors asking him to stop cutting weight

Khamzat Chimaev's highly-anticipated UFC 279 main event clash against Nate Diaz didn't quite go to plan. The Russian-born Swede missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds and forced the UFC to book a catchweight fight against Kevin Holland.

The No.3-ranked welterweight contender came under heavy criticism from fans for not making weight. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Chimaev's struggles on the scale on his podcast Believe You Me:

Speaking to Mike Harrington:

"The only thing is, it is his [Khamzat Chimaev] first time. Granted, it was a bad miss. A lot of people say he didn't even try, which the doctor forced him to have to stop. But still, he has to take the blame for that. If the doctor steps in and forces you to stop cutting weight, that means you're pushing it too far, that means you're on the verge of being hospitalized or even worse. And that's because you came in too heavy."

Bisping believes 'Borz' should show accountability for his failed weight cut and for jeopardizing the main event fight. He then summed it up:

"Failure to prepare is a preparation to fail. So that's on him [Chimaev], that's on him."

Check out Michael Bisping's full comments on his Believe You Me podcast:

Khamzat Chimaev addresses his failed weight cut

Chimaev's blitz of a performance against Kevin Holland saw him comfortably take victory in the first round. He seemed just as pumped in the post-fight octagon interview.

After an aggressive challenge to the audience laced with expletives, Khamzat Chimaev was probed about his pre-fight issues that took a main event opportunity away from him. 'Borz' said to Joe Rogan inside the octagon:

"I don't care about that sh*t bruh. I kill that guy! Gotta go for everybody. I here, let's come though! Of course I believe I supposed to make a weight as well, but doctor stop me. Nobody can stop me. The guy said to me, the doctor, you have to drink water and make some vitamins."

The welterweight sensation further drew the ire of fans after dismissing any concerns about his weight cut. He did, however, backtrack and clarified that he believes he should make weight, and it was only at the doctor's insistence that he give up on his efforts.

Rogan offered up a timely reminder to the fighter that if he wants to stake a claim for the title, he must be able to approach a weight cut more responsibly.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's impassioned octagon interview:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham