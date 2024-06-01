Michael Bisping explains how a possible staph infection can affect Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: "That's when it starts to take its toll"

There's a rumor circulating that Islam Makhachev may have contracted a staph infection, which Michael Bisping believes could impair the UFC lightweight champion's performance. Makhachev headlines UFC 302 on Saturday, facing Dustin Poirier in a 155-pound title fight.

A promotional picture of Makhachev has revealed a spot on his left shin that seems to resemble the skin blemishes caused by staph infections. If Makhachev has indeed contracted a staph infection, Bisping has opined that it could negatively impact the champion in the fight.

Bisping explained as much on his YouTube channel, where he discussed the topic of Makhachev's rumored staph infection.

"He's [Islam Makhachev] gonna go out there in round one, he's probably gonna get the takedown. He's probably gonna get top position, take the back, whatever. But Dustin Poirier, if he can get out of that first round. If you make it to the second round, the third round, take him into the championship rounds, into deep waters."

Bisping, it seems, feels that if Makhachev is indeed ill, Poirier's best chance at capturing undisputed UFC gold are in the championship rounds. He added:

"Will that staph infection [affect him]? Well, that's when it starts to take its toll. Is that when it will start to really drag on the cardio system, on the strength, on the power, on the ability to take Dustin down to the canvas? We don't know, but it's certainly something to think about."

Check out Michael Bisping's thoughts on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier (5:58):

Makhachev, however, remains supremely confident in his chances of beating Poirier, having referenced 'The Diamond's' consistent struggles against strong wrestlers and grapplers.

With his vaunted style of Dagestani wrestling, the lightweight champion believes he can author a performance reminiscent of Poirier's past opponents, including the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev wouldn't be the first staph-infected opponent Dustin Poirier has faced recently

Dustin Poirier recently fought Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299. The Frenchman dominated 'The Diamond' with his wrestling skills in the bout's initial phase, before gassing out badly, ultimately losing via second-round knockout. Saint Denis was notable for having a staph infection ahead of the bout.

Saint Denis has blamed the loss on his staph infection, much to Poirier's chagrin. However, if he did indeed tire out due to his illness, there's a likelihood that Islam Makhachev could as well if he doesn't finish 'The Diamond' in the early rounds.