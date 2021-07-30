"His feet are like hands" - Dustin Poirier explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling is on another level

Dustin Poirier recently appeared on American Top Team's Punchin' In podcast, where he described his experience fighting former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two fought at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September 2019. At the time, 'The Eagle' was coming fresh off his monumental victory over arch-nemesis Conor McGregor and boasted an unbeaten record of 27-0.

Dustin Poirier posed a real threat to Khabib's unbeaten record by being a dangerous striker who is also exceptionally skilled on the ground.

However, Dustin Poirier failed to unify his interim lightweight title as Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him via rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight.

Gracious as ever in victory or defeat, Dustin Poirier has always acknowledged that Khabib Nurmagmedov is one of a kind.

Yet again on the Punchin' In podcast, he was asked whether Khabib met his expectations as the elite wrestler he is revered as. Poirier said:

"No. I mean, [Khabib was] more [exceptional than expected]. Yeah, more... Not super-strong. None of these guys I have fought feel crazy strong towards overwhelming. But, it's just that his position and his balance were so good. He knew where my weight was, where he needed to be get in a better position. He's just, so advanced."

Poirier also mentioned that one aspect of Khabib's exceptional wrestling is his mobility with the feet while wrestling. He said:

"His feet are like hands. Like, his foot sweeps and the way he breaks you down, it's good man. He's good. So good."

Dustin Poirier came very close to submitting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated the fight against Dustin Poirier like he did in practically all his professional bouts, there was a moment during the fight that had every on-looker on their feet.

Dustin Poirier caught Khabib Nurmagomedov in a guillotine choke in round three. The choke seemed so well-locked and tight that it looked as if Dustin Poirier had finally beaten the undefeated Dagestani champion.

However, Nurmagomedov's expertise broke through as he forced himself to calm down in the face of adversity.

Khabib scrambled in an awkward position, but finally managed to break the hold. He went on to submit Dustin Poirier via rear-naked choke in the very same round.

