Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Jake Paul was 'lucky' to secure KO against Tyron Woodley

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul was extremely lucky to secure a KO finish against Tyron Woodley in their rematch. The final punch of the fight, which came in the sixth round, salvaged the main event after five rounds of underwhelming action.

On his podcast, Believe You Me, Michael Bisping concurred with the consensus opinion that the fight was a hard watch, saying:

" I [went] home and watched it again and terrible. An absolute terrible fight. Unbelievably bad. And for all the talk and the opportunity that Tyron Woodley had, and I'm not here to talk s**t about Tyron Woodley, I like the guy, I respect his career. But reality is, it was a f****ng s**t fight from both men."

Bisping added that 'The Problem Child' was lucky to secure a KO finish, saying that if the rematch had gone the distance, fans would've been put off by the lack of skill on display. He said:

"There was a lot of hugging involved and of course the knockout was good for Jake Paul... Of course that's what everyone wants to get but he's lucky that he got that because I think if it had gone to a decision, nobody would've wanted them to watch them fight ever again."

Before Jake Paul landed the stunning overhand right that knocked Tyron Woodley out, the fight was unbearably slow and non-technical. At numerous points during the fight, the fans in attendance at the Amalie Arena booed the fighters for their lack of output.

Michael Bisping praises Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has praised Jake Paul for his achievements in the boxing ring so far. Paul is now 5-0 in his pro-boxing career and has knocked out every opponent he's faced.

The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"It's the finishes, it's the bit of violence right at the end. Yes everybody appreciates the skill and I do of course and I admire the skill that goes into delivering the knockout blow but people, I'm talking about the masses at large, and they want to see someone face down on the canvas. So Saturday night, that's all they got. They paid to see someone go down and they left kind of happy."

Watch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Jake Paul has a number of options with regard to his next opponent. 'The Problem Child' called out UFC welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview following his win over Woodley. However, both MMA fighters are still under contract with the UFC.

