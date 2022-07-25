"I don't think she's quite as skilled, but in terms of heart and toughness, she's right there" - Michael Bisping feels Amanda Nunes is still a better martial artist than Julianna Pena

Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes is better than Julianna Pena going into their rematch at UFC 277.

Pena shocked the MMA world when she beat Nunes via second-round submission to win the UFC women's bantamweight championship at UFC 269 last December.

Nearly eight months later, Nunes left American Top Team and created her own training facility as she prepares to avenge the worst loss of her career.

During BT Sport's UFC 277 Preview Show, Bisping had this to say about who the better martial artist is going into their rematch:

"Pena was super confident before, during, certainly after. So, coming into this one, Julianna Pena, who I don't think is quite as skilled, but in terms of heart and toughness, she's right there."

Nunes found success early in their first fight, but Pena ultimately weathered the storm and broke down the former two-division champion. There have been some concerns for 'The Lioness' after leaving ATT, but a fresh start could be what she needs.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Nunes vs. Pena 2 below:

Michael Bisping picks Amanda Nunes to beat Julianna Pena in rematch

Despite losing the first fight, Nunes is currently a -275 betting favorite, while Pena is a +220 underdog, according to Bovada. Some people believe 'The Lioness' underestimated 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in the first fight and is mentally ready for a war in the rematch.

During the same preview show, Bisping gave his prediction for the UFC 277 main event, saying:

"I did a little thing with Julianna Pena recently. All TUF winners that became champs. She's a lovely girl, spent a nice evening with her. She won me over, she had a new fan at the end of that night, but she's gonna get finished in this one. She's great, she's very tough, she's big, and she's durable, and she's game, and she's gonna go forward and make it a fight. It all depends on Nunes."

The pressure is on for Nunes. Before losing to Pena, 'The Lioness' was a lock for the women's GOAT. Her legacy was altered by their first fight, and now the former two-division champion is looking to prove she's a better fighter.

