Michael Bisping feels Jake Paul will lose to Anderson Silva even though 'The Spider' is "about 90 now"

A fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva has been rumored for some time now. According to UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Silva could beat Paul despite being past his prime.

Bisping believes Paul thrives on fighting smaller guys who primarily belong to a different discipline. While the YouTuber-turned-boxer might be thinking of fighting an old Silva, Bisping believes 'The Spider' could still emerge victorious.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"I've seen his [Jake Paul] fights. I've seen that he is a shower sh*te. I've seen that he picks on small guys and from a different sport. And I've also seen that he might be talking about going out after Anderson Silva. Again, that's his MO. Anderson Silva is about 90 now, even though I think Anderson can still beat him."

Watch Michael Bisping weigh in on a potential outing between Silva and Paul below:

Jake Paul targets Anderson Silva clash

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has recently shifted his focus to boxing. In his most recent outing, Silva delivered a first-round KO win over former UFC light heavyweight king Tito Ortiz.

'The Spider' called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul after his victory over Ortiz. Paul initially did not seem interested in the bout as it would solidify his reputation of fighting old guys.

However, 'The Problem Child' seems to have changed his mind amidst rumors of a potential boxing bout against the Brazilian legend. Paul recently told Ariel Helwani:

"Yes, definitely. Definitely. I would love that fight. And interesting story, I think he was the first celebrity I ever saw. So right when MMA was blowing up, my dad was a super big fan and we went to this local MMA event. And they must have paid Anderson Silva to come because it was like in Ohio, so I don’t know why he would have been there. But I actually asked for his autograph. And we took a picture with him… I’m maybe like 12 years old. But I think he was the first celebrity that I met. So it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight someone who was, I guess, one of my first idols.”

Catch Jake Paul's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

