Michael Bisping gives excellent advice to Marvin Vettori for his UFC 263 clash against Israel Adesanya

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had some advice for 'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori ahead of UFC 263. Vettori faces current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a rematch, this time for the title, on June 12, 2021.

Giving his insights on the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Michael Bisping shared some acute insights about what he believes Marvin Vettori should aim to do. Bisping referenced Adesanya's fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 for the light heavyweight title. The Polish powerhouse handed 'The Last Stylebender' his first pro-MMA career loss. Not only did Blachowicz outstrike Adesanya, but completely dominated the fourth and fifth rounds by way of wrestling.

Taking notes from the same, when asked about Marvin Vettori's wrestling, Michael Bisping said,

"The question is this - how good is Israel Adesanya's takedown defense? There's two things here, and I think I'm getting this right - I'm pretty sure that when Jan took down Israel, they were in the center of the octagon, right? And that changes everything."

"If you look at training footage at City Kickboxing, of all those guys in the gyms and the countdown shows and stuff, and in any MMA gym. It was the same when I was doing it and it's the same now. You're drilling a lot of takedown defense, it's against the fence. And (for) a lot of people, like Marvin Vettori, like myself, it's easier to take someone down against the fence because you push them right back into the fence, then you drop down for the legs, you get your hands around the f***ing a**, then you pick them up and put them down."

"That does make it easier. But when you're defending takedowns against the fence, that also makes it easier. You've got the wall to lean on, you whizzer, you underhook, all that stuff. So you've got this game. When you're out in the open, it changes everything."

What should Marvin Vettori's strategy be at UFC 263?

Michael Bisping has very shrewdly observed how the effectiveness of Jan Blachowicz's takedowns of Israel Adesanya depended on their position in the octagon. Marvin Vettori is a formidable wrestler but could only land two takedowns on Israel Adesanya in their first fight at 'UFC on Fox 29' in 2018.

Instead of attempting takedowns against the fence, Michael Bisping believes Marvin Vettori needs to attempt them in the center of the octagon. Even if Adesanya sprawls, Bisping believes that a good, penetrating shot will secure the takedown for 'The Italian Dream'.

Marvin Vettori has been eager to get his shot at the title, especially since he lost to Adesanya the last time via split-decision. While the champion is the betting favorite, the Italian is convinced he has what it takes to walk away with the belt. Coincidentally, the rematch is taking place at the same venue as their first bout.

