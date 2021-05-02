Venue revealed for UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

UFC 263 will be held in front of a full capacity crowd at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the promotion revealed during the UFC Vegas 25 broadcast.

The PPV event will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The middleweights will compete in a rematch, having fought each other in April 2018, where Adesanya eked out a split decision win.

UFC 263 will be the promotion's seventh PPV event of the year and the third show with a full capacity crowd present inside the arena.

UFC 263, headlined by Adesanya-Vettori 2 and Figueiredo-Moreno 2, will be held in Glendale, AZ, on June 12, per the broadcast. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 2, 2021

UFC 263 date and venue

UFC 263 will take place on June 12, 2021. The event will be held at the Gila River Arena, which is situated in Glendale, Arizona. It will be the first time since 2019 that the UFC is returning to the southwestern state. The last UFC event held in Arizona was headlined by Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez.

Gila River Arena has a seating capacity of 19,000. Interestingly enough, the first fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori happened in the same arena. The pair of middleweights shared the octagon at UFC on FOX 29, which saw Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out in the main event.

UFC 263 full card

Marvin Vettori has been clamoring for a rematch against Israel Adesanya ever since he defeated Jack Hermansson in December last year. 'The Italian Dream' had his wish fulfilled when UFC officially announced (during UFC 261) that he will face Adesanya at UFC 263. Both men have asserted that they are confident about getting the better of each other.

In addition to the middleweight title clash, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will also go up against Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. Both flyweights locked horns at UFC 256 last year, which culminated in a draw.

Belal Muhammad will face Demian Maia in an instrumental welterweight clash at UFC 263. 'Remember The Name' is coming off a no contest fight against Leon Edwards.

Here is the list of fights expected to take place at the event:

Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Women's Bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa vs. Sijara Eubanks

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Featherweight bout: Steven Peterson vs. Chase Hooper