Michael Bisping gives hilarious two-word reaction to corner advice at UFC Mexico City

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping reacted with a hilarious two-word response to advice from the corner during a main-card fight at UFC Mexico City.

The card concluded recently, and it was the promotion's first visit to the country since September 2019. The event took place on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, as several established contenders and rising stars attempted to advance their careers.

Prospect Daniel Zellhuber squared off against Francisco Prado in a lightweight bout. Zellhuber struck Prado with punches throughout the fight, and one straight shot turned the Argentinean's eye into a bloody mess.

In a video posted on social media, users were taken aback when they saw Prado's corner instructing him to aim for the object in the "center" instead of using his eyes in order to fight:

''Just go for the center, ok. You don't need your eyes. Always against the fence, you understand me.''

It was obvious that Prado was having vision issues because of the blood that was pouring down his face. Despite the damage done, Prado continued to fire back, but Zellhuber was simply putting him off with a variety of strikes until the final bell.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28 for Zellhuber, who won his third straight bout.

In response, Bisping retweeted the video and quoted:

''You don’t''

The Brit would know, as he was blind in one eye for the latter half of his UFC career, after sustaining the injury in a fight against Vitor Belfort.

Bisping refrained from visiting a doctor due to fear that the injury would end his career. Even though he had a detached retina, 'The Count' was still able to win the UFC middleweight title.