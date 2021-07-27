Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has weighed in on a potential matchup between Dustin Poirier and current 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Speaking on his 'Believe You Me' podcast, 'The Count' gave his prediction for the lightweight title fight that may take place before the end of this year.

"[Dustin] Poirier versus Charles Oliveira, that's a good fight. I gotta say. No disrespect to Charles Oliveira, but I don't see Dustin Poirier losing that fight. Call me stupid but i just don't see that happening." Michael Bisping said.

The former 185-pound champion then went on to explain why he believes 'Do Bronx' might fall short against Poirier.

"Just when you look at Charles Oliveira, he's been finished, I think eight times in the UFC. You know, he's been beaten by some people that are good fighters, don't get me wrong, not bad fighters, but not fighters that are in the top elite level. You know, he's had some issues with, maybe, not showing the biggest heart or desire."

'The Count' then added that the Brazilian did show heart in his fight against Michael Chandler. So, according to Bisping, Oliveira might be coming into his prime as a fighter.

Michael Bisping is one of the best UFC fighters to come out of England

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is considered to be a legend of the sport. 'The Count' has also been inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame.

Bisping had 29 fights in the promotion and won 20 of them. Starting his UFC career way back in June 2006, it took the British fighter nearly 10 years to win UFC gold.

Bisping got a shot at the title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. Coming into the fight as a short-notice replacement, 'The Count' was not given a chance by many MMA pundits. But the 42-year-old proved his doubters wrong as he finished Rockhold in the opening round of the fight and won the middleweight title. With the win, Bisping became the first and only British fighter to win UFC gold.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard