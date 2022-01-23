Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Michael Bisping has revealed he believes that Francis Ngannou will be victorious in his heavyweight title unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Ngannou claimed the heavyweight title in the spring of 2021, knocking former champ Stipe Miocic out cold in emphatic fashion. However, after Ngannou and the UFC had issues with contract negotiations, Ciryl Gane was offered the chance to fight Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title.

Gane made light work of Lewis, piecing him apart before picking up a TKO win in the third round. This set up a title unification bout, which takes place this weekend at UFC 270.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping noted it is an incredibly hard fight to call but he is leaning towards Francis Ngannou:

"It's a fifty-fifty. Head says Ciryl Gane. Heart says Ngannou. I'm gonna go with Ngannou. Right. I'm gonna go with Ngannou. I'm gonna say Ngannou catches him. Simply because Ciryl has to be perfect for the entire time. And he may just do that. But it's hard to be perfect. It's hard to block out those exterior distractions."

Michael Bisping on outside distractions influencing Francis Ngannou

Whilst Michael Bisping is picking Francis Ngannou to win, he also noted that the heavyweight champion's full attention might not be completely focused on Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou has been hinting at a potential superfight with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, and has also continued to have issues with contract negotiations. Bisping stated:

"Francis is distracted. He's talking about Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder a little bit too much. He says he's not distracted, but that's not how distractions work. You're not aware of the distractions, that's why they're called distractions. If you were conscious of it, you'd be like shut that out because I'm being distracted. Mentally his energy is elsewhere."

