"I can't do this anymore" - Michael Bisping gives his take on what a loss might mean for Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Michael Bisping recently stated that Tony Ferguson might walk away from the sport with a loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said that Ferguson was once on a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC's lightweight division and was the interim lightweight champion. However, he has suffered three back-to-back losses against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. At the age of 38, 'El Cucuy' might decide that it's time to retire from the sport:

"Of course, Tony Ferguson, this man is 38 years old. And he is now on a three-fight losing streak, granted.... lost to Gaethje, lost to Beneil Dariush and of course, lost to Charles Oliveira, who is the champion of the world. But if he loses again, and he goes on a four-fight losing streak and within being 38 years old, there's a potential that he says, you know what? 'I was on a 12-fight win streak, I was the interim champion of the world, I wanted to fight for the undisputed belt against Khabib, but it never happened, I was the man. But now I am on a four-fight f***ing losing streak. I can't do this anymore. My best days are behind me.' Again, maybe who knows, maybe I am wrong. Maybe he goes and he goes and he goes, maybe he finds his footing, maybe ho goes and destroys Michael Chandler. But I am just saying, these guys aren't gonna be around forever."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Tony Ferguson here:

Tony Ferguson is the underdog heading into his fight against Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is the bookmakers' favorite to get the better of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'Iron' is also on a losing streak at the moment. He has dropped his last two fights against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson, on the other hand, hasn't fought since UFC 262. He lost the decision to Beneil Dariush on that card.

'El Cucuy' will look to prove a point and show the world that he is still a vital part of the puzzle in the 155lbs division of the UFC. That being said, Chandler is determined to re-establish himself in the title picture. Fans will keep a close eye on which fighter comes out on top in the battle between the two veterans.

